Three Dog Night to play in Helena in December

HELENA – The Helena Civic Center announced Monday that Three Dog Night will play on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT are celebrating nearly 5 decades.

THREE DOG NIGHT also pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, giving fans new and old a chance to experience its dynamic performances of the hits as well as several new songs.

THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year.

Their concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).

The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”.

THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.

Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.

Some of their hit songs include Mama Told Me (Not To Come), Joy to The World, An Old Fashioned Love Song, Celebrate, Pieces Of April, and Try A Little Tenderness.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, June 14 at 10am.

Tickets range from $45.00 to $85.00 and are available in person at the Civic Center Box Office, by calling 406-447-8481 online at HelenaCivicCenter.com or KnittingFactory.com.