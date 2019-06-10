Montana-based country singer shoots music video at Sip ‘n Dip Lounge

GREAT FALLS – David Boone, an artist who currently resides in Missoula, is traveling across the state to tell a story through his music.

The project is called “The History Project.” He is shooting his music videos at historic locations across Big Sky Country.

David said, “I’ve always wanted to do a project around the state of Montana because I think it’s beautiful, and I also kind of wanted to kind of get in touch with my roots of rural Montana.”

David is a Montana native; he grew up in Seeley Lake.

“I grew up in a very small town,” David added. “There’s something special about growing up in rural Montana. A lot of my songs are about home and where you get your roots.”

He said there are a lot of themes he wants to hit on during this project.

David said, “We kind of wanted to show the socioeconomic side of the struggle there is living in rural Montana and rural Montana being somewhat left behind.”

His first single off his new album is called “Country Song.” He wrote the song while at the Sip ‘n Dip in Great Falls about 10 years ago while staying at the hotel when he was performing at the Montana State Fair. To go full circle, he decided to shoot the music video at the Sip ‘n Dip.

He said, “We felt like this is a very historic, kind of iconic bar in Montana, and we felt like we should perform and record that song here.”

“Country Song” is about a guy wanting a better life for a person he cares about. David said all his love songs are based on his wife, who even joined David’s side in the music video.

He added that “Country Song” was written from a very rural Montana perspective. Part of the music video is also filmed at an old abandoned hotel in Bannock, Montana.

David is also filming other parts of this history project in places like Havre, the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Seeley Lake and more.

“We kind of want to tell the story of Montana for Montanans,” David said.

You can learn more about David, his music and his history project on his Facebook page and his website.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News