Legal Document Clinic available at St. Peter’s Health this week

HELENA – St. Peter’s Health and Montana Generational Justice will be holding a joint Legal Document Clinic this Thursday June 13 at the hospital.

Trained legal professionals will be available to assist people in completing the Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Durable Power of Attorney for Financial documents

Durable power of attorney gives authorized individuals the ability to make decisions for a person should they become incapacitated or unable to handle matters themselves.

John McCrea, Montana Generational Justice program coordinator, recommends everyone, even college students, have someone designated to take care of their finances or make medical decisions should something happen.

“Life is uncertain so it’s import to have that document for yourself,:” said McCrea. “Select people that you know that will follow through as your agent and your alternate to be able to assist you when you need that help.”

McCrea added people should also discuss with their designated agent and alternates about their responsibilities having power of attorney.

The free clinic is open to everyone no matter their age or income, and runs 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Because space is limited for the event, registration is required by calling 406-422-3904.