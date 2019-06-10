Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool opening for season

HELENA — The Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool is set for swimmers to dive deep this summer, starting Mon, June 17.

Local lifeguards were being trained Monday for the following week in preparation for the swim season.

Parents and their children are forewarned this year by lifeguards that if you are not a “great swimmer” to please use caution, and wear a life jacket.

The water park will also be offering private swim lessons this summer; lessons are $32 per-person for a two-week duration period between, Monday-Thursday.

Cameron Wall, Assistant Aquatics Director said, “So, June 17th is the official opening day for the pool here; we will begin our swim lessons morning and evening as well as our open swim…yeah it’s really first, start of our year here and we’re pretty excited to have everyone back out to the pool.”

This is Wall’s second year as Aquatics Director.

Pool officials would also like to reiterate to summer swimmers that no outside food or drink is allowed at the park.

Admission for adults is $4.50 and children 12 and younger is $3.50.

The park will be open seven days a week.

For more information on schedules for lap pools and the lazy river, please visit: https://www.lastchancesplash.com/home.html