Gun violence discussion held in Missoula

MISSOULA – Missoula Mayor John Engen and the community gathered on Saturday to discuss deadly mass shootings and how to prevent them.

Dozens of people wearing orange could be seen around downtown Missoula to spotlight National Gun Awareness Day.

High school students spoke at the Carousel for Missoula about their experiences with gun violence while members of the Missoula City Council discussed upcoming legislative changes.

“This is a reminder that no one here is about getting rid of everyone’s guns. This is about gun safety rights,” Mayor Engen told MTN News.

“There are opportunities if we work together to create common-sense regulations for firearms in our country and we see again and again that we need to act,” he added.

The Carousel for Missoula also decorated their facility with orange in solidarity with the movement.

Saturday’s activities were organized by the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group dedicated to helping families affected by gun violence.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News