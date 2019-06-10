Butterfly Effect helps survivors of domestic violence

GREAT FALLS – Two months ago, Makayla Cooper started the Butterfly Effect for Domestic Violence Survivors in Great Falls.

“I feel like sometimes a lot of women are afraid to speak out due to financial reasons, lack of resources, or not having the help or guidance to get them to the right places,” Cooper said.

Copper wants to give a voice to the voiceless although her support comes from a place of understanding.

“I am a domestic violence survivor. I became homeless after my domestic violence situation,” she said.

Cooper added change is needed so victims will receive more support. That is why she started the Butterfly Effect.

“You can relate to them. You can understand them. You can give them knowledge based off of what you have been through,” Cooper said.

Cooper said that while she’s helped women all over the world, she hopes to help more local women.

“It feels so good that they are able to open up. Some people have told me I have saved their lives, by just having someone talk to them means so much to them,” Cooper said.

Cooper offers peer-to-peer support and guides women to resources in their area.

She posts important information about domestic violence to the Butterfly Effect’s Facebook page.

“I want to be able to help as many people as I can,” Cooper said.

This fall, Cooper will join others in Washington, D.C. as a speaker for a domestic violence rally.

“There is help out there. There are people who care. Please just know you are not alone.”

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News