Bozeman High student awarded for helping save woman’s life

BOZEMAN – Bozeman police say if it weren’t for the efforts of a high school senior, a woman in trouble could have lost her life.

Police chief Steve Crawford says Justin Kirkland was walking outside Bozeman High School back in the sub-zero temperatures of March when it happened.

Kirkland saw the woman near the school, unresponsive, lying in the snow.

Crawford says he immediately jumped into action, using his phone’s screen to check if she was breathing.

Kirkland also moved his car to block the scene so that other students that were just getting to school wouldn’t see what was going on, all while calling 911.

The police chief says that is why they awarded the teenager with a Citizen Commendation Award.

“I think it’s the difference between life and death,” Crawford says. “He did a great thing and immediately got the responders coming and when we see this out of someone that’s in that high school age bracket, it’s just really encouraging for the future.”

The chief says the woman was able to get the medical attention she needed and in time, thanks to Justin.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News