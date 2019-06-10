Box Elder man accused of stealing Howard’s Pizza truck

A Box Elder man is accused of stealing a Howard’s Pizza delivery truck over the weekend.

Isaac Leo Wells, 20, was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor counts of theft and three other misdemeanors for driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, and possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance.

Court documents state a Howard’s Pizza employee reported someone had stolen his running pizza delivery truck, which contained his phone and a pizza oven, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

After Great Falls police officers responded, someone called Howard’s Pizza to report a pizza truck that was swerving in and out of traffic on 10th Avenue South. The caller told police the truck turned south on 23rd Street.

A second caller reported he watched a man abandon a pizza truck in the 3000 block of 11th Avenue South and then leave in a car with a group of people.

Court documents state police located a vehicle with five occupants, including Wells, at 23rd Street South and 15th Avenue South. A Howard’s Pizza box was next to the car.

The occupants told officers Wells had arrived at that location in the Howard’s Pizza truck and gave them all pizza. He then asked a friend to “follow him to Aspen Village to ditch the pizza truck.”

While searching the other car, officers found the stolen delivery truck’s keys and the delivery driver’s cell phone where Wells had been seated, according to court documents.

Wells had a warrant for his arrest. He also had previous deferred impositions for MIP-A (minor in possession) and disorderly conduct.