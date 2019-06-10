Helena, Montana
Home   |

Blackfeet Tribe remembers victims of 1964 flood

The Blackfeet community gathered Friday morning to remember a disaster that claimed the lives of over two dozen people 55 years ago.

The ceremony was part of a proclamation as the Blackfeet Tribe gathers each year to reflect on the flood of 1964.

Thirty people lost their lives as the waters rose on June 7th and 8th, 1964.

Floodwaters also caused widespread damage to tribal land.

The ceremony remembered those who perished over 50 years ago, but also celebrated the Tribe’s strength and resilience in the aftermath.

Reporting by Keeley Van Middendorp for MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Helena City Commission gives initial approval to downtown zoning overhaul

Helena City Commission gives initial approval to downtown zoning overhaul

10:23 pm
Crow tribe strives to protect the Crazy Mountains

Crow tribe strives to protect the Crazy Mountains

9:08 pm
Truck hauling millions of bees crashes near Bozeman

Truck hauling millions of bees crashes near Bozeman

9:06 pm
Helena City Commission gives initial approval to downtown zoning overhaul

Helena City Commission gives initial approval to downtown zoning overhaul

10:23 pm
Crow tribe strives to protect the Crazy Mountains

Crow tribe strives to protect the Crazy Mountains

9:08 pm
Truck hauling millions of bees crashes near Bozeman

Truck hauling millions of bees crashes near Bozeman

9:06 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content