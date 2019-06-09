Helena, Montana
Authorities identify Philipsburg man killed in ATV collision with deer near Townsend

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office

(HELENA) Authorities in Broadwater County have identified a 67-year-old Philipsburg man who died Saturday after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a deer.

County sheriff-coroner Wynn Meehan identified him as Michael Allen Brenner.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. Highway 12 about a mile east of Townsend.

Meehan said Brenner and a female passenger were riding back from an ATV event when a deer crossed the highway in front of them. He believes the deer jumped up and crashed into Brenner in mid-air.

Meehan said Brenner hit the asphalt, and that he died of serious blunt-force injuries.

The passenger had minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Meehan said alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian grew up in Southern California, and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula. He first came to Helena in 2013, to cover the Montana Legislature, and returned in 2016 as a reporter with the Montana Television Network. He's proud to bring viewers stories about the issues that affect them.
