Vice president coming to Billings next week to learn about Montana’s meth crisis

BILLINGS – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Billings on Wednesday to talk about combating illegal drugs.

Montana Senator Steve Daines says he’s bringing the vice president to Billings for a first hand look at Montana’s devastating meth crisis.

“Montana has a crisis on its hands. Mexican meth is pouring into our state and tearing our families and communities apart,” Daines said. “I’ve been fighting hard to tackle this growing issue all over our state and I’m very grateful to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next week to continue this fight. Together with the Trump Administration and folks all over Montana, we must win this fight for our great state.”

Pence will join Daines at the RiverStone Health Clinic for a briefing from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Yellowstone Substance Abuse Coalition.

At the event, Daines will show the vice president the benefits of his legislation, the Child Protection and Family Support Act, which was recently enacted in law. They will meet with stakeholders, local law enforcement and other federal officials as they focus on treatment, prevention and enforcement to combating Montana’s meth crisis.

The vice president and his wife will visit Yellowstone National Park on Thursday with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to discuss national park service infrastructure.