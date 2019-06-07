Runners eager for 46th annual Governor’s Cup

HELENA – It’s that time of year, and the 46th annual Governor’s Cup race begins Saturday, June 8 at 6:00 a.m.

The races includes a full marathon, half marathon and five and 10k race.

Runners in the main event will start just south of Jefferson City.

Organizers from the race can expect runners from more than half of Montana’s counties and even states from as far away as New York, the Carolinas and even Denmark.

For his second year in a row, and fourth time running in the race, Marathon Director, Bryan Haines, told MTN, “It’s a blast, it’s a great event for the city of Helena; the city of Helena really, really, supports us. We have an amazing group of volunteers…We’ll have between “packet pick-up” as you see here today…course guards, finish line; we’ll have more than 200 volunteers who have played a role in the race.”

A resident of the happening city of Manhattan and participant of this year’s Gov Cup race, Manhee, also spoke with MTN stating, “Well, it’s Montana’s longest running marathon…so, you gotta’ pick the most historical one and the best the one in each state and this is the one, I think.”

Haines says that this Saturday’s predicted cooler temperatures make for perfect running weather.

2,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line on Saturday, and all proceeds for the race go towards “The Caring Foundation” of Montana.

A foundation that works to ensure Montanans have access to preventive health care services, with or without insurance coverage.