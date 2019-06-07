Poplar man sentenced to prison for death of infant

GREAT FALLS – A Poplar man, who admitted to causing the death of an infant who would not stop crying, was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Dennis Red Boy, 28, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and to two years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris also ordered $3,500 restitution.

Red Boy pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter in the August 2017 death of a six-month-old baby in Poplar on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

The prosecution said in court records that Red Boy was taking care of children when the infant would not stop crying. He placed the baby on her back, then flipped her over by her foot, according to the Department of Justice.

He then placed a heavy blanket over her. When he returned about an hour later, the infant was dead. Red Boy initially told law enforcement that the baby had choked on a bottle then admitted that story was incorrect.

The case was investigated by the FBI.