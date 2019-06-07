Nearly half a million visitors visited Yellowstone National Park in May

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park hosted 434,385 visits in May of this year, making it the third busiest on record, according to a press release.

It is a 2.8 percent decrease from 2018 (446,875), which was the busiest May on record.

So far in 2019,the park has hosted 576,776 visits, up 1 percent from the same period last year.

The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 11 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the need to plan a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions before you arrive.

Year-to-date recreation visits (through May):