Nearly half a million visitors visited Yellowstone National Park in May

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park hosted 434,385 visits in May of this year, making it the third busiest on record, according to a press release.
It is a 2.8 percent decrease from 2018 (446,875), which was the busiest May on record.
So far in 2019,the park has hosted 576,776 visits, up 1 percent from the same period last year.
The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 11 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.
The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the need to plan a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions before you arrive.
Year-to-date recreation visits (through May):
- 2019 – 576,776
- 2018 – 570,823
- 2017 – 550,486
- 2016 – 593,755
- 2015 – 518,087