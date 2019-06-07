Helena, Montana
Missoula man killed in accident near Snowbowl identified

MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s office has identified the Missoula man killed in a one-vehicle accident on Snowbowl Road Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Greer, 40, died after his car went off the side of Snowbowl Road north of Missoula just after 4 p.m. The coroner has ruled the incident as accidental.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Missoula Rural Fire District and others worked together to remove Greer from a vehicle.

Greer was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News

