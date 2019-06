KELLOGG, Idaho – Missoula police said that a teen reported missing earlier this week, is safe in Idaho.

According to a post on the City of Missoula Police Department Facebook page, Mykenzie George, 15, was located at about 4:50 pm Thursday in Kellogg, Idaho by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

They reported that she is in good condition and safe.

On Tuesday, a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for the 15-year-old.