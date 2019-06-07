Helena Food Share thanks community with Summer Lot Party

HELENA – Helena Food Share hosted its annual Summer Lot Party at their Lewis Street Pantry on Friday to celebrate their customers and the community’s continued support.

“We’re just always so appreciative that this community really wants to provide food for their neighbors that are hungry and we couldn’t do it without their help and support,” said Bruce Day, Helena Food Share Executive Director.

People attending the event were treated to lunch, live music and tour train rides.

Local community partners also had several booths set up where attendees could learn cooking tips, get their blood pressure checked and more.

Food Share staff say summer can be some of the leanest months for donations and any support is greatly appreciated; especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Our garden and working with gardeners in Helena is just one way we’re trying to really focus on nutrition,” said Day. “If you have a garden grow a row for your neighbors in need and bring that produce down to Helena Food Share this summer.”

Helena Food Share provides emergency food to 1,500 families each month which equates to around 6,000 pounds of food to local families every day.

“In summer, we’re just as busy in terms of meeting the need in the community; people who need food there’s just as many coming in as during the winter,” said Day.

For more information about the programs Helena Food Share offers and how to get involved, click here.