Delays expected in Glacier National Park due to pavement preservation

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park is in the beginning stages a two-year paving project that will impact several popular tourist areas.

Park officials note that the paving will take place on Going to the Sun Road, Chief Mountain Road and portions of Camas Road.

The paving will ensure roads can keep up with high visitation as nearly 3 million people visited the park in 2018.

Paving crews in the park use special equipment and tar that allow for the park’s extreme temperatures.

Chris Rossmiller, from the Federal Highway Administration, says working in the park comes with its unique challenges. Crews have to pay close attention to vegetation and historic park features.

“We have a lot of historic features in this park, masonry walls, curbs, a lot of features to protect. So, that’s the main concern is that we keep Glacier looking natural and protect the existing features and not get any oil or anything on the guard walls,” explained Rossmiller.

All of this pavement work does create traffic build ups in the park. If you are visiting, the park suggests having several possible destinations, in case traffic prohibits you from your original plans.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News