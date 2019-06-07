Box Elder man sentenced to prison for assault

GREAT FALLS – A Box Elder man was sentenced on Wednesday to eight months in prison and three years of supervision for the assault of his domestic partner on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation said U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Larry Ray Denny, Jr., 46, pleaded guilty in January to domestic assault by habitual offender.

The assault occurred on October 15, 2017, the prosecution said in court records. She told police that Denny had hit her. The victim had swelling on an eye, blood on her forehead and red marks on her neck. Denny had two prior domestic assault convictions.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Ryan Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement.