Belgrade school threat: students charged with felony intimidation

BELGRADE – Earlier this week, four students and an 18-year-old man were charged with felonies following a video threat against Belgrade High School this week.

Next, for investigators, how will the four kids be punished?

According to Belgrade police, the four were all charged with felony intimidation.

The students are expected to be referred to Gallatin County youth probation officers.

It’s up to those officers to either deal with the students through probation or send a referral to the county attorney.

The county attorney could then move the case forward, putting the students before a Youth Court Judge.

David Oster was charged with tampering with evidence and could face up to 10 years in prison in his part of the incident.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News

