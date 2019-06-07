$50K anonymous donation to furnish special needs wing at Longfellow Elementary

GREAT FALLS – At Superintendent Tammy Lacey’s retirement party on Monday, the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation chair, Andrew Davidson, announced that they received an anonymous donation.

The donation is a $50,000 gift for purchasing new furniture and equipment for the new wing at Longfellow Elementary School.

The new wing will serve special needs students.

The anonymous donor has chosen to honor Tammy Lacey’s outstanding service to Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) by naming the wing after her.

“They decided to do it in honor of Tammy just because Tammy had cared about special-needs students and wanted to make sure they had the best possible equipment to be able to educate them,” said GFPS Foundation Executive Director Dave Crum.

He added this donation is very important because the bond allowed money for the building but not money for new furniture.

Tammy Lacey has been GFPS superintendent for the past six years.

Her official last day is June 28.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News