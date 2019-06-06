Property Appraisal Notices coming from the Department of Revenue

HELENA – The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, showing their market and taxable values for the 2019-2020 appraisal cycle.

These notices are not tax bills. They include the department’s determination of market value for your property and will be used by your county treasurer to determine your property tax bills.

“It’s important that Montana property owners review this information thoroughly,” said Gene Walborn, Director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to correct and update property characteristics that may impact the value of the property for the 2019 tax year. So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”

If property owners disagree with the department’s determination, they may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice.

Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information at mtrevenue.gov

The public can find contact information for local Department of Revenue field offices by visiting mtrevenue.gov/contact or by calling (406) 444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.