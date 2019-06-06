Helena, Montana
Home   |

Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

A 15-year-old Helena girl missing since May was found in Tennessee Wednesday after the 21-year-old man connected to her disappearance was arrested.

A press release from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee states authorities received a tip from the FBI that a subject, wanted out of Montana for custodial interference, was at a Roane County residence.

When deputies visited the home Wednesday, they arrested 21-year-old Garrett Poteet for being a fugitive from justice.

Makenna Ann Thompson, 15, who was listed on the National List for Missing and Exploited Children, was found safe.

A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Thompson on May 24. Authorities believed she was in Poteet’s company.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

6:34 pm
Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

6:30 pm
PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

5:57 pm
Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

6:34 pm
Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

6:30 pm
PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

5:57 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content