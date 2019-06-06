Gov. Bullock challenging IRS over “dark money” in campaigns

GREAT FALLS – A federal judge in Great Falls heard arguments Wednesday over a lawsuit involving dark money.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock, the Montana Department of Revenue, and the state of New Jersey are suing the Internal Revenue Service over the IRS’ decision to stop collecting donor information from dark money groups.

The term “dark money” refers to spending on advertisements, mailers and other material to influence campaigns, and whose source is difficult to trace.

The state argued the decision has interfered with their ability to gather data.

The IRS is asking the court to dismiss the suit due to a lack of jurisdiction and failure to state a claim.

The plaintiffs asked Wednesday for the judge to make a summary judgment arguing the IRS should have held a notice and comment period on the matter.

Judge Brian Morris took the arguments under advisement and will make a decision at a later time.

-Margaret DeMarco reporting for MTN News