Gianforte honors four Montanans who fought at Normandy

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Congressman Greg Gianforte spoke on the House floor to honor four Montana veterans who fought at Normandy.

He described what the four veterans faced on that day and throughout World War II.

Corky Apple of Lewistown went on to earn five Bronze Stars and the French Legion of Honor for fighting to liberate France from Nazi occupation.

John Nelson of Lolo and Bud Olsen of Choteau helped liberate concentration camps.

And as a jumper for the 101st Airborne, Ed Siefert of Polson jumped into Nazi-occupied Holland during the Battle of the Bulge.

You can watch Gianforte’s full remarks below:

