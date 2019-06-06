Assault charges against Billings radio host dropped

BILLINGS- Assault charges stemming from a mid-March altercation between a Billings radio host and a woman, were dropped Wednesday by the city of Billings.

Harris, 35, was arrested in March after police responded to a report of the fight with a woman.

Harris had pleaded not guilty in Billings Municipal Court to charges of misdemeanor partner family member assault.

According to court documents, the charges were dismissed because the case is no longer in the interests of justice to pursue, upon consultation with the complaining witness.

According to a police report, Harris and the woman both struck each other, but police determined Harris was the “primary aggressor” and arrested him. The woman, who was not identified in the report, told police that she feared for her life.

Officials at Radio Billings/ Upstream Media announced back in March on The Big J Show Facebook page, that they take Saturday arrest of Jason Harris, known as Big J, seriously.

Harris was suspended from his job on the air for one week, without pay following the arrest.

Radio Billings/ Upstream Media owns the radio station Hot 101.9, which airs The Big J Show weekday mornings.

Reporting by Andrea Lutz for MTN News