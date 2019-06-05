Summer concert series kicks off tonight in Downtown Helena

HELENA – The annual “Alive at Five” summer concert series kicks off tonight at Womens Park.

The family-friendly event includes live music, food trucks, and drinks, and will run for 11 weeks this summer. The location will alternate between Womens’ Park on 500 Fuller Avenue and Pioneer Park on 120 South Last Chance Gulch.

Cassidy Mercer, an organizer for the event, says that the lineup includes can’t-miss performances.”We really tried to hit all genres this year,” she remarked. The list includes country, jazz, bluegrass, rock, and more.

Mercer also mentioned that Alive at Five is a great event to get out and be part of the Helena community.

The bands scheduled are below: