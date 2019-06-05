Helena, Montana
Montana DEQ requests feedback on plan to clean up superfund site in Helena

HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is looking for feedback on its plan to clean up waste at a state superfund site in Helena.

The Joslyn Street Tailings Superfund Facility is a 131-acre area located at the intersection of Joslyn St. and Brady St.

According to a DEQ fact sheet, some of the soil and groundwater in the area is contaminated with arsenic and lead because of a metal ore mill that operated during the 1930s.

DEQ has proposed removing and disposing of that soil off-site, as well as continuing to monitor the area for contaminated groundwater. Some property and groundwater usage may be limited as well.

Leaders will discuss the cleanup and ask for feedback at a public meeting on Thursday June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library.

The public can also submit comments on the plan online.

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer joined KTVH in April of 2017 after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and minor in Business from the University of Portland in Oregon. Growing up in Portland, Jacob cultivated his passion for journalism after watching and visiting the local TV stations in Portland as a child.
