Montana DEQ requests feedback on plan to clean up superfund site in Helena

HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is looking for feedback on its plan to clean up waste at a state superfund site in Helena.

The Joslyn Street Tailings Superfund Facility is a 131-acre area located at the intersection of Joslyn St. and Brady St.

According to a DEQ fact sheet, some of the soil and groundwater in the area is contaminated with arsenic and lead because of a metal ore mill that operated during the 1930s.

DEQ has proposed removing and disposing of that soil off-site, as well as continuing to monitor the area for contaminated groundwater. Some property and groundwater usage may be limited as well.

Leaders will discuss the cleanup and ask for feedback at a public meeting on Thursday June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library.

The public can also submit comments on the plan online.