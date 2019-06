BILLINGS – Victoria Hill recently visited with Jeff Ewelt who introduced her to ZooMontana’s oldest and newest residents.

Taylor the Red Panda is 21 years old and possibly the longest living of his kind in the world. Watch the video above to hear more about this special guy.

Lander is a baby porcupine who was orphaned and rescued and is now making a home at the zoo. Watch the video below to learn how Jeff is able to hold and pet this friendly but prickly cutie.