Man accused of hiding gun allegedly used in Belgrade student video threat

A Belgrade man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he attempted to hide a gun used in a threatening video allegedly made by students at Belgrade High School.

Eighteen-year-old David James Oster appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. His bail was set at $250,000.

A Belgrade Police officer said in court documents that students at Belgrade High School recorded and shared a threatening video on social media that featured “a functional firearm.” Law enforcement investigated the threat on Tuesday, which led to Belgrade schools being put on a shelter in place.

According to court documents, the students filmed the video at the residence where Oster lives, but he was not home at the time. The reporting officer said the students claimed the gun belonged either to Oster or another member of the household.

Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and spoke with Oster, court documents say, who reportedly led them to the gun hidden in a portable toilet, after initially lying about its whereabouts, at a nearby construction site.

Oster was transported to the Belgrade Police Department where he allegedly denied attempting to dispose of evidence, told officers he had seen the video, and got rid of the gun because he could not safely secure it.

Court documents say one of the students who allegedly made the video was with Oster when he put the gun in the portable toilet and said Oster was aware law enforcement was investigating at the school.

Oster cannot go near the school or school property if he is able to post bond, and he is to have no contact with the other students involved in the incident. His next court date is set for June 21.