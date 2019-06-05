Helena Police explain the apparent rise in reported cases of missing children

HELENA — Helena Police are explaining that increased communication with the public through social media and other channels is why there have been more reported cases of missing children and runaway teens.

Helena Police Captain Curt Stinson, says Helena sees about and average of missing or runaway teens every year.

In a Facebook post on May 25 the Helena Police Department wrote that there is no real up-tick in those cases.

And that when they do receive a case, they use the tools available, like social media outlets to help find the missing person sooner rather than later.

Captain Stinson told MTN that though the numbers may have been slightly above average last month, those numbers would include the same teen being reported “missing” or runaway more than once.

Stinson, “After the whole thing kind of came up, we’ve been using our Facebook page, mostly our Facebook page to do the publicity on those and I’m the one who wrote the response on those are we started getting some of the public comments in there, and it seems to be a lot of them and that, and like said, in that post, too I don’t think there’s a huge increase, but I think it’s the public nature of it.”

Helena Police Department also told MTN they always obtain permission from parents or guardians before posting online or sharing missing and runaway children with the media and will note if there is any connection between the two missing individuals.