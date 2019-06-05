Four students, one adult charged in alleged Belgrade High video threat

UPDATE: The Belgrade Police Department confirmed that four students have been charged with felony intimidation for a video that allegedly threatened other students and led to a shelter-in-place at Belgrade High School on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Belgrade Police, one adult also faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The department said it is working to identify and contact the victims mentioned or tagged in the video.

No further information was issued as the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department Detective Division at 406-388-4262. Tips can also be emailed to generalinfo@belgradepolice.net.

The adult charged in the incident is due to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court Wednesday.

(June 4, 2019, 3:54 p.m.) Belgrade schools were put in shelter-in-place status on Tuesday while law enforcement investigated a student-produced video threat, according to a media release.

The Belgrade School District contacted Belgrade Police around 1 p.m., according to the release, after reports that several students made a video threatening violence toward other students.

Law enforcement has apprehended students believed to be involved in making the video, the release said.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Bozeman Police Department also responded to assist Belgrade Police.

Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark commended the school district for reporting the threat promptly, adding, “We had a great response from everybody.”

After the high school was put on alert, Belgrade Schools Superintendent Godfrey Saunders placed Heck Quaw Elementary, Saddle Peak Elementary and Belgrade Middle School in a precautionary shelter in place that has now been lifted.

“Our No. 1 mission was to keep kids safe and dispel rumors as best we could,” Saunders said.

Clark and Saunders both urged students to think about their actions as all threats will be taken seriously by the schools and law enforcement