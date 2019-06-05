Helena, Montana
DEQ wants to raise public awareness of harmful algal blooms

HELENA— The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) would like residents of Lewis and Clark County to be consciously aware of harmful algal blooms growing in the Helena Valley reservoirs.

Helena Valley residents will have the educational opportunity to learn the risks of harmful algal blooms (HABS).

The meeting will be held tomorrow, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Station.

Harmful algal blooms are caused by blue-green like algae that naturally grow during warmer weather in fresh water.

And under the certain conditions like consistent heat with low wind and more shallow waters, the blue-green algae can populate and grow hazardous.

Producing toxins that can hard them skin, liver and nervous system of humans, pets and livestock.

For more information on the DEQ meeting, please visit here.

