Bullock touts Montana for film production as he preps for another Iowa visit

BILLINGS- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will make his third trip to Iowa this weekend to campaign for president, with his first stop Sunday morning in Jones County.

The next three days will take him to western Iowa with eight stops on his schedule. His campaign announced he will launch “Fighting for Rural Iowa” tour and discuss the importance of preserving access to healthcare and education and strengthen trade markets.

Bullock was on the West Coast for part of this week but is spending most of his presidential campaign time in Iowa as he tries to hit Democratic benchmarks to qualify for upcoming democratic debates.

Bullock also made a pitch today to Hollywood film production companies who are upset with the state of Georgia. Bullock touted Montana’s business climate and noted its new film tax credits.

Georgia recently passed a strict anti-abortion law, and it could cost them in film industry dollars. Production companies including Netflix, Disney, and AMC are considering pulling out. The industry accounted for $2.7 billion in direct spending in Georgia last year.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News