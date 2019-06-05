Helena, Montana
Alpacas get cool for summer with annual shearing

BOZEMAN – Alpacas of Montana had its annual shearing day Tuesday and the alpacas are ready to stay cool this summer.

The animals only get sheared once a year, which supplies the company for the entire year for its local-made socks, hats, and other clothing.

The farm, located in Bozeman, is the largest alpaca clothing company in the country.

Once sheared, the fleece gets sent to a mill to get turned into yarn to make clothing.

“Here’s Pete. When he’s finally completely shorn—and remember, in one year it’s going to grow eight to nine inches—it looks a lot different and he’s a lot happier,” Alpacas of Montana Owner James Budd said.

Many remember Snowman, the alpaca who was born in two feet of snow this past winter; he was sheared for the first time on Tuesday.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News

