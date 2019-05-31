Way to grow: Capital High School building greenhouse

HELENA – Capital High School ends its school year, along with other Helena schools, next week.

But for some students and teachers who are helping with a special project, the work is just beginning.

A new greenhouse is being built on the southwest lawn of the Capital High campus.

Funding for the project is made possible by Pre-Employment Transition Services funding, that helps with programs and curriculum for students with disabilities.

This project will allow students at CHS to learn skills involved with both applying for a job and taking on that job.

Those involved say it’s another way to help students be successful once they leave school.

“This is an opportunity for us as teachers to support them while they’re doing this kind of work so they can hopefully transfer those skills to the next job,” explains Special Education teacher Derik Reed. “They’re first job when they’re in high school or out of high school is not going to be the job they live with for the rest of their life. We want to build on success. So working on this job with us is hopefully going to be very successful for them.”

The students say they are excited for the opportunity to be in nature and care for the environment.

Construction on the greenhouse is scheduled to get underway in mid-June.

Reporting by Melissa Jensen for MTN News