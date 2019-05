DRUMMOND – A vacant house exploded in Granite County on Thursday afternoon.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports that Valley Fire was dispatched to a report of a home explosion on Airport Road in Drummond at 12:55 p.m.

Authorities say that that it’s believed that natural gas triggered the blast. No injuries were reported.

The home was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the explosion, according to the Sheriff’s Office.