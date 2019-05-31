“Significant” water leaks in Glacier National Park, delay campground opening

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – Glacier National Park utility crews are dealing with significant water and wastewater leaks throughout the park.

Since April, crews have spent several weeks finding and repairing leaks in aging pipes in the Many Glacier area.

Each spring, staff reconnect the water system after winter, and test it.

They say while it’s routine for some leaks to occur, typically they do not need such significant repair.

Earlier this month, a crack in the force main along the west side of Going to the Sun Road required significant repairs, and now crews have found multiple leaks in Two Medicine’s water system.

As a result, Two Medicine Campground will likely not open Friday as scheduled, and may not open until later this weekend or into the next few weeks depending on crew success repairing the leaks.

Reporting by Don Fisher for MTN News