Sen. Tester looking to keep Montana Job Corps centers open

ANACONDA – Senator Jon Tester is continuing his efforts to save Montana’s job corps programs by sponsoring a new bill.

The measure prevents the closure or transfer at the Anaconda and Trapper Creek Job Corps Civilian Conservation centers in Darby.

The move comes after the Trump administration announced a plan last week to close the Anaconda Job Corps Center, ending its partnership with the US Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Tester says these programs are too important to be cut, “this reckless, gutless decision to close and undermine Montana’s job corps programs is dangerous to our state and our rural economy.”

“We can’t allow these critical programs to be shut down, privatized, or repurposed, our young people, our businesses, and our country [has] too much to lose, added Mike Robbins of Montana Precision Products in Butte.

Sen. Tester’s bill would also prevent the use of government funds to close any job corps center in the country for the next two years.