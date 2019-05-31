Project for Alternative Learning Center celebrates graduation

HELENA – The Project for Alternative Learning Center (P.A.L), congratulated its class of 2019, Friday May 31, at the Myrna Loy Center.

There were several significant note speakers for the ceremony; Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney as well as his son, P.A.L. instructor, Ryan Cooney.

LT Cooney gave a speech about not himself, but his son, Ryan and his sons struggles as a student. Ryan Cooney is now a renowned faculty member of P.A.L.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream, , also spoke at the graduation ceremony alongside P.A.L Principal, Wynn Randall, who all congratulated the students on their personal perseverance and academic success.

Students were given their diplomas, as well as other awards such as the “Resiliency Award.”

Graduate Derek Reed, told MTN today is the “happiest day of his life” and spoke openly about his own personal academic struggles he faced making it to graduation.

“The teacher that pushed me the most was Renee Driessen, she was my advisor, and she told me, every day, she knew that I could do it, and she was the support that I needed…”

Reed was greeted by family and friends, as the ceremony came to a close and a new chapter of his life began.

Congrats to the P.A.L. class of 2019.