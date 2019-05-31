Old dog willing to learn new tricks (for treats)

HELENA – This week’s featured pet is an easy-going Australian Shepherd mix named River. River came into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society a couple weeks ago and has adapted to shelter life quite well, but he is eagerly awaiting a permanent home.

The 9-year-old gets along great with all types of people, dogs and cats and would be happy in just about any environment.

Even though he’s nearly a senior in dog years, Dog Coordinator Rebecca Howard said he has plenty of spunk.

He is a big fan of doggy treats and will do just about anything to get one – even learning some new tricks.

“Whoever gets down here first to meet him is gonna be a lucky family. I don’t think he would mind if he had a family of one or a family of fifteen. He’d be happy either way,” Howard said.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 12 p.m. 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Find more details about adopting an animal here.