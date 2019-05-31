Helena, Montana
Old dog willing to learn new tricks (for treats)

HELENA – This week’s featured pet is an easy-going Australian Shepherd mix named River. River came into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society a couple weeks ago and has adapted to shelter life quite well, but he is eagerly awaiting a permanent home.

The 9-year-old gets along great with all types of people, dogs and cats and would be happy in just about any environment.

Even though he’s nearly a senior in dog years, Dog Coordinator Rebecca Howard said he has plenty of spunk.

He is a big fan of doggy treats and will do just about anything to get one – even learning some new tricks.

“Whoever gets down here first to meet him is gonna be a lucky family. I don’t think he would mind if he had a family of one or a family of fifteen. He’d be happy either way,” Howard said.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 12 p.m. 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Find more details about adopting an animal here.

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer joined KTVH in April of 2017 after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and minor in Business from the University of Portland in Oregon. Growing up in Portland, Jacob cultivated his passion for journalism after watching and visiting the local TV stations in Portland as a child.
