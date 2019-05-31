MDT putting final touches on Phase 2 of the East Helena Viaduct Project

HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has begun the final touches on Phase 2 construction of the East Helena Viaduct Project on U.S. Highway 12/287 between Helena and East Helena.

Crews will be working Friday, Saturday, and into the first part of next week.

Crews will then take a short break and begin work on placing the bridge joints starting on Monday, June 10, continuing throughout that entire week. MDT plans to finalize striping that week as well.

Motorists should expect signs directing them to slow down to 35 miles per hour and closure of one lane of traffic.

These traffic changes are limited to right before and after the viaduct. Motorists should expect minimal delays.

“We’re excited to announce to Helena and surrounding communities that we’re only a short couple weeks away from the conclusion of this important highway safety project,” noted Doug Wilmot, MDT’s Great Falls District Administrator. “Once these final touches are completed, Phase 2 of the East Helena Viaduct Project will be completed and we’ll have a much safer and efficient roadway for local residents, businesses, and tourists.”

Phase 2 construction entailed the installation of a raised median before and after the road curves near the bridge, repairs to the bridge’s concrete driving surface, and application of friction treatment to the bridge to enhance traction.

For more information on the project, visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/ehelenaviaduct/.