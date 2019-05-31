Helena man accused of raping 2 women

HELENA – A Lewis and Clark County judge set bond at $200,000 for a man accused of raping two women.

37-year-old Kelly Dean Grove appeared in justice court Friday morning.

Court documents say a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Grove last June and that the incident had been captured on video.

Police searched Grove’s phone and found video that showed the suspected sexual assault and the suspected sexual assault of another woman.

According to court documents, Grove admitted to police that the first woman was unconscious and unable to give consent.

The second woman told police she was passed out and had no knowledge of the incident.

Grove has been charged with five counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.