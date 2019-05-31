Flood warning issued for Sun River, water expected to cross Highway 200

CASCADE COUNTY – A Flood Warning has been issued for the Sun River in Cascade County as the river is expected to rise above flood stage again.

The National Weather Service reported that “confidence is high” water levels will rise and remain at or above the flood stage through Tuesday.

Based on current forecasts, flooding will primarily impact the town of Sun River and low-lying agricultural areas along the river.

The river will likely cross Highway 200 in the town of Sun River again and isolate at least some structures.

The NWS noted that only a slight rise from current forecasts will result in greater impacts along and near the Sun River. Current river level forecasts for the Sun River gauges at Simms and Vaughn are based on no additional rainfall Friday.

Any showers or thunderstorms may result in higher rises on the river than currently indicated, according to the NWS.