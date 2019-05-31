First Frontier flight lands in Billings

BILLINGS – For the first time in years, a Frontier Airline plane touched down in Billings Thursday afternoon.

The budget airline announced in January that it would begin offering round trip flights between Billings and Denver three times a week.

The first plane of passengers arrived from Denver just after 1 p.m. Thursday. They were greeted with a water cannon salute.

Airport staff said both directions of the flight were nearly full on the first day of service.

Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehn said the low fares that Frontier offers are a much-needed addition to offerings at Billings Logan International Airport.

Flights begin at $39 for a one-way ticket.

Samantha Sullivan

