Family Outreach receives $10k donation from Subaru

HELENA – Family Outreach were gifted $10,099 from Placer Motors to support their ongoing mission to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities or developmental delays.

The money was raised through the Subaru of America “Share the Love” program.

Family Outreach offers in-home services and programs include developmental information and training, behavioral supports and Routine Based Early Intervention.

“The fact that they are out there physically going to people’s homes and helping with their needs is big. Not everyone has the means of traveling to a location,” said Erick Anderson, Owner of Placer Motors. “Family Outreach is just a great program that deserves some support.”

Family Outreach Executive Director Mike Mahoney said he’s very thankful for this support and the money will go a long way toward bettering the lives of the clients they serve.

“Our ability to provide services in the natural environment for the children we serve makes a huge difference for the families and the children,” said Mahoney. “The adults in our Support Employment program really thrive and do well and have opportunities to achieve their potential.”

Family Outreach provides services to around 550 clients a year across 12 counties in southwest Montana.https://www.familyoutreach.org/