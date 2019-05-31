Corporate owner of Great Falls Tribune holding merger talks with GateHouse Media

GREAT FALLS – Gannett, the corporate owner of the Great Falls Tribune, recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media.

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal Thursday morning.

If the merger takes place, it would bring the two largest newspaper groups in the country together.

The Wall Street Journal reported GateHouse is currently the largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. by numbers of titles owned.

Gannett has also talked to Tribune Publishing Co. and McClatchy Co. about potential deals.

MTN News reached out to the Great Falls Tribune for comment, but was referred to a corporate spokesperson.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News