Construction project to begin on Exit 0 bridge at Marketplace

GREAT FALLS -The Montana Department of Transportation will begin a summer-long construction project in June on the bridge deck over the railroad tracks of Country Club Boulevard at Exit 0.

The project will fix chips and cracks on the bridge surface. MDT officials stated the integrity of the bridge could be compromised if the issues are not addressed.

Drivers headed east or west over the stretch of Country Club Boulevard between the Fox Farm signal and Interstate 15 will have to merge into single-lane traffic in each direction.

MDT asks drivers to allow travel time and to use alternate routes when possible.

Officials are not expecting any road closures and access to the surrounding area, such as Marketplace, will not be impacted.

The project will cost about $390,000 with 90 percent of the cost paid with federal funds and the remainder through state funds.

The project is expected to be complete in September. Click here to read more about the project.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News