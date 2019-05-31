Butte Rescue Mission sets opening date for new homeless shelter

BUTTE – Butte’s long-awaited homeless shelter finally has an opening date.

The Butte Rescue Mission is set to open its new 56-bed homeless shelter located at the end of East Platinum Street on June 12.

The rescue mission has been working on getting the new shelter open for more than two years after the original shelter on East Second Street was shut down due to fire code violations.

“I am so thankful that we’re to this point, you know, sometimes in the darkest moments you don’t think that your ever going to make it to this point and we’ve gotten here and it’s a great feeling to know that we’ve come this far,” said Rescue Mission Director Rocky Lyons.

The new shelter will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11 at 11 a.m. and the public is welcome to come and tour the new facility.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News