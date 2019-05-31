Billings elementary students launch rockets to celebrate end of school year

BILLINGS- At Eagle Cliffs Elementary School in Billings, students blasted into summer Thursday by turning their playground into a rocket launch site celebration.

“We make a whole day of bringing our fifth graders out to celebrate the end of the year. We have a huge rocket display they’re going to do,” Eagle Cliffs Elementary teacher Karson Kidgell said.

Friday is the last full day of school for School District 2.

The students built 70 of their own rockets with the help of Big Sky Science Rocketry Program

“The kids are all excited, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Henry LaFever of Big Sky Science Rocketry Program said.

Kidgell said the students learn about the rockets in science and LaFever does a presentation on the rockets and flight.

“The blast off is probably the best,” Kidgell said.

LaFever added, “It shows them that science isn’t just a boring book topic. It’s hands-on experiments, and it can be a lot of fun.”

The celebration was free, thanks to The National Association of Rocketry, the Charles Bair Family Trust, Kiwanis and Exchange Clubs. Lunch from Tiny’s Tavern was provided as well.

Reporting by Jenny Fick for MTN News